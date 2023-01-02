



The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 22 Pakistani fishermen and seized 79 fishing boats in the most inhospitable, marshy and difficult terrain of Creeks and Harami Nalla in Gujarat's Bhuj sector in 2022.





Pointing the achievements of Gujarat BSF, a statement issued by force, mentioned: "BSF Gujarat is further strengthening its hold along Sir Creek and Harami Nalla area by establishing permanent bases".





The BSF, which guards the 7,419 km India-Pakistan border, also informed that 50 packets of Heroin worth ₹250 crore and 61 packets of Charas worth ₹2.49 crore were also recovered from the coastal and creek region of Gujarat.





The statement also credited BSF Gujarat, for being responsible for securing the 826 km long India-Pakistan international border from Barmer in Rajasthan to Rann of Kutch and Creek area, including 85 kms of the Coastal area of Gujarat through effective domination of its entire area of responsibility.





Besides, 22 Indians, four Pakistanis, two Bangladeshi, two Canadians and one Rohingya were also arrested for their alleged involvement in various illegal transborder activities, the statement mentioned.





It further added that the BSF Gujarat successfully conducted various events like Seema Bhawani Women Empowerment Ride from Delhi to Kanyakumari and Cycle Rally from Octroi (Jammu) to Bhuj, under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.





BSF Gujarat with the support of the Gujarat government successfully conducted Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade on October 31, 2022, at Kevadia in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest.





As a means of public interface, the statement stated that the BSF Gujarat organised various Civic Action Programs and provided essential items and stores and conducted free medical camps and awareness programs of government schemes for the benefit of the border population.





The BSF also organised skill development programs and also trained border youths for recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces and other Forces.





BSF Gujarat was also awarded the coveted Ashwini Trophy for the year 2021-22, three times in a row, among 11 Frontiers of BSF for best performance in Training and Sports activities, the statement said.





More than 350 Mahila Praharies of BSF Gujarat are effectively safeguarding the country's borders despite the vagaries of nature, it added.







