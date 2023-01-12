



Chennai: Costa Rica is keen to collaborate with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in space technology and satellite building.





Dr.Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India called on ISRO Chairman and Secretary,Department of Space S Somanath at at ISRO Headquarters Bangalore.





During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed keen interest in learning from India’s rich experience in the field of space.





Opportunities for collaboration at industry level and also capacity building of officials from Costa Rica in satellite building and space technology application were discussed", ISRO said today.





Senior officials from ISRO, NSIL, IN-SPACe and DOS secretariat were present in the meeting.







