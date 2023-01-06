



Combat Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (CVRDE), a premier establishment of DRDO is involved in the design and development of Battle tanks for Indian Army. CVRDE has taken initiative to develop indigenous engine to power futuristic combat vehicles. In this regard CVRDE designed 600 hp engine ab-initio, which is compact, efficient, light weight due to incorporation of advanced technologies. The engine is comparable to contemporary battle tank engines.





Ashok Leyland, Chennai, a leading automotive industry is identified as Development cum Production Partner by CVRDE for manufacturing of 600 hp engine. Ashok Leyland had applied modern & innovative methods and completed manufacturing of engine in a record time despite total lockdown due to COVID-19.





Successful induction of 600hp engine in Indian Army through the indigenous efforts of DRDO and Indian industry will result in development of series of engines for other battle tanks. This will lead to self-reliance in Tank Engine technology, which in turn result in plethora of advantages viz., Spin off technology for other applications, savings in FE, export of tank engines and generation of employment in Indian industry. according to the press release issued by CVRDE.





The engine is likely to be used in India's Arjun MBT, Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV) & other DRDO Advanced Armed Platforms.







