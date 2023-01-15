



New Delhi: Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Sunday extended his "warmest greeting" to the Indian Army on its 75th Army Day.





He said that the year 2023 also marks the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership.





"Warmest greetings to #IndianArmy @adgpi on #ArmyDay 2023! Cooperation between France & Indian Armies will play an important role in this special year 2023 marked by the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French strategic partnership," tweeted Lenain.





Relations between India and France have traditionally been close and friendly. With the establishment of strategic partnership in 1998, there has been significant progress in all areas of bilateral cooperation through regular high-level exchanges at the Head of State/Head of Government levels and growing cooperation and exchanges including in strategic areas such as defence, counter-terrorism, nuclear energy and space.





France was the first country with which India entered into an agreement on civil nuclear cooperation Nuclear Suppliers' Group, enabling India to resume full civil nuclear cooperation with the international community.





There is also a growing and wide-ranging cooperation in other areas such as trade and investment, culture, science & technology and education. France has consistently supported India's increasing role in international fora, including India's permanent membership of the UNSC.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his wishes to army personnel on Army Day.





"On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers. They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," tweeted PM Modi.





Meanwhile, while paying tribute to Army soldiers' sacrifices, President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "On Army Day, let us recall countless stories of Indian Army soldiers' sacrifices! They have always pushed the frontiers of valour and courage, and also acted as saviours in times of calamities. I salute all brave soldiers of Indian Army and their families on this occasion."





Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande also conveyed felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 75th Army Day.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted to indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service of army personnel.





"Greetings to all Indian Army personnel and their families on #ArmyDay. The nation salutes their indomitable courage, valour, sacrifices and service. We are proud of the Indian Army's efforts to keep India safe and secure," he tweeted.





Army Day is celebrated every year on 15th January in India to commemorate the jawans and the Indian Army.





Army Day is celebrated every year to honour the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country.





In celebration of Army Day, the parade is organised every year at the Cariappa Parade Ground of Delhi Cantonment.





On 15th January 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa, who was then a Lieutenant General, took over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British person to hold that post.







