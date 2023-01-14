



ICGS Kamla Devi, the Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) designed, built and delivered by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd to the Indian Coast Guard a few days ago, was commissioned in Kolkata on January 12, 2023.





ICGS Kamla Devi is officially the fifth and last vessel of the series of FPVs designed and built by GRSE as per specifications of the Indian Coast Guard. GRSE is the only Indian shipyard to achieve the unique distinction of delivering 100 warships and this ship is the 108th warship to be delivered by GRSE since 1960 when it became a Defence Public Sector Undertaking. GRSE is also the first shipyard to export a warship the Offshore Patrol Vessel MCGS Barracuda to Mauritius back in 2014.





ICGS Kamla Devi is 48.9-meters-long and 7.5-meters-wide with a displacement of 308 Tons. With three engines and water jets, she is capable of a top speed of 34 knots and an endurance of over 1,500 nautical miles. She also has an Integrated Bridge System and is fitted with a 40/60 gun as the main armament. The ship has advanced habitability features with fully air-conditioned accommodation for 35 personnel. Like her sister ships, ICGS Kamla Devi will patrol the seas and carry out anti-smuggling, anti-poaching and search and rescue operations as and when required.







