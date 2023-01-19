



The Indian Army has shown interest in procuring Israel-based General Robotics' Pitbull remote-controlled weapon station (RCWS). Shahar Gal, the CEO of General Robotics, told Janes that the Indian Army and the Indian Navy are “willing to procure the company's Pitbull RCWS” the Janes reported





General Robotics, an Israeli developer of light and smart remote control weapon stations manufactures the PITBULL Remote Control Weapons Stations (RCWS), with enhanced AI-driven capabilities, which will enable armoured vehicles and unmanned platforms to gain substantial improvement in situational awareness, response rate, and firepower.





The baseline PITBULL is a lightweight RCWS designed to mount 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine guns, 40 mm Automatic Grenade Launcher (AGL) electro-optical sensors, and other payloads. Unlike other conventional remotely operated RCWS, the PITBULL with the new Smart-AI maintains constant, full awareness of its surrounding, regardless of the platform's situation.





According to General Robotics, by using the smart-AI technology, PITBULL can continuously and autonomously detect, track and calculate the predicted positions of threats, and friendly forces using its Target Prediction Algorithm (TPA). Processing the users’ ‘Point & Shoot’ command, and trigger pull, in real-time, the system can determine the right time to fire the gun upon the operator’s command, in the condition to score a perfect shot.





PITBULL’s self-awareness functions optimize it for robotic systems applications, implemented on the IAI's Jaguar Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), operated by the Israel Defense Forces on the 'smart and lethal border.' The PITBULL RCWS can also be configured for counter-drone system (C-UAS) missions, equipped with soft and hard-kill measures.







