



INS Sindhukirti a Russian made Submarine that had undergone mid life upgrade at HSL in 2015 today returned to HSL for Normal Refit of 22 months.





While one team completed PNC with MoD today, the other team on the same day docked the Sub at HSL.





HSL says

Welcome back Sindhukirti



While one team completed PNC with MoD today, the other team same day docked the Sub at HSL.




