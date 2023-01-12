INS Sindhukirti In HSL Docks For Refit
INS Sindhukirti a Russian made Submarine that had undergone mid life upgrade at HSL in 2015 today returned to HSL for Normal Refit of 22 months.
While one team completed PNC with MoD today, the other team on the same day docked the Sub at HSL.
Hindustan Shipyard Limited, which kick-started the retrofitting of Russia-made INS Sindhuvir, one of the sophisticated EKM-class submarines of Indian Navy, will complete the ₹500 crore project in 27 months.
The country’s premier shipbuilding yard set up by Scindia Steam Navigation Ltd in 1941 in recognition of the strategic importance of the city was credited with successfully completing the retrofitting of INS Sindhukirti immediately after Cyclone Hudhud caused devastation in and around Visakhapatnam in 2014. HSL has submarine repair facility developed at a cost of ₹50 crore. It has expertise in submarine repairs with plans to construct next generation submarines in future.
INS Sindhukirti's will involve extensive modernisation. In the earlier retrofit, its torpedo tubes were modified to fire Klub missiles at surface targets. But Sindhukirti also got additional capabilities: A MCA inertial navigation suite, a Palady nerve system, and a Pirit ship control console. Bharat Electronics Ltd has provided an indigenous Ushus sonar and a modernised CCS Mark II communications suite.
