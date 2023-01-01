



ISRO Chairman S Somanath, and Dr. Salvador Landeros Ayala, Director General of Mexican Space Agency (AEM) had a virtual meeting on December 21, 2022.





Dr. Pankaj Sharma, Ambassador of India to Mexico and Mr. Gustavo A. Cabrera Rodriguez, Ambassador of Mexico for the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) have also participated in the meeting.





Both heads of the agencies discussed the ongoing cooperation activities mainly in earth observation. While thanking ISRO for developing a mobile application for forest fire monitoring and sharing it with Mexican Forest Department, AEM Chief sought India’s support in building and launching a remote sensing satellite for Mexico. ISRO will work on this proposal with MEA’s support. India’s interest in expanding space cooperation in the Latin American and Caribbean region through ALCE was also discussed.







