MoD Wants Indian Industry To Develop An Orbital Transfer Vehicle
MoD wants Indian industry to develop an Orbital Transfer Vehicle which can be operated in space for debris removal. This would require a space vehicle to undertake close proximity operations and development of associated guidance system for autonomous / semi-autonomous operations.
As per the debris detection, the OTV should be capable of shifting from one orbit to other in LEO. It includes development of sensors such as LIDAR, EO etc and associated ground system.
