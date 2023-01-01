



Islamabad: Four people whom the official called "terrorists" were killed while one Pakistani soldier died on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation in the Bannu's Jani Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to Dawn.





According to Dawn citing a press release from the Inter-Services Public Relations, the troops "effectively engage[d]" the terrorists' location and an "intense fire exchange" took place during which 25-year-old Sepoy Muhammad Waseem, a resident of Khairpur, fought "gallantly" and was killed.





Meanwhile, the terrorists killed had remained "actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens", Dawn quoted ISPR as saying, adding that weapons and ammunition were recovered from them.





"Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area," the ISPR said.





Earlier, on Friday, four policemen were injured when a group of terrorists attacked a police check post in northwest Pakistan, with heavy artillery like rockets and grenades, the Dawn reported.





Dawn quoted police spokesperson Yaqoob Shah to report that an unknown number of terrorists had stormed the Takwarra check post in Kulachi tehsil early morning.





According to the Dawn report, the terrorists had used 17 to 18 rockets and 25 to 27 hand grenades during the incident.





A search operation was launched in the area under the supervision of district police officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan and DSP Saddar circle Hafiz Mohammad Adnan.





In a similar attempt on December 25 terrorists had attacked a mobile van of the same Kulachi tehsil police station attempting to blast the armoured police personnel carrier with an explosive device, according to a Dawn.





Previously, on December 29 in a strike operation conducted in the Takwara area, six suspects were arrested and a pistol with 20 cartridges was seized.





In another incident two labourers namely Amanullah and Mohammad Arshad, residents of the Dhotar area of Paharpur were killed at Qayyum Nawaz Colony in the same city because of a firing incident. According to Dawn, the attackers had a dispute with the land owners on which these men were digging, the Dawn reported quoting a Cantonment police official.





Similarly, on December 30 At least three policemen were injured in a terrorist attack at a police picket. The terrorists were forced to flee following the police's retaliatory firing. Several of the terrorist's accomplices were killed and injured.







