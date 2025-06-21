



India has announced the extension of its ongoing evacuation mission, Operation Sindhu, in Iran to include citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka, following formal requests from both neighbouring governments.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed that it will coordinate the evacuation of Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals alongside Indian citizens, as the security situation in Iran continues to deteriorate due to the escalating conflict with Israel.





Operation Sindhu was launched in response to the heightened risks posed by the ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, which began after Israel initiated "Operation Rising Lion" with airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites on June 13. Iran retaliated with a large-scale drone and missile operation, further intensifying the conflict and prompting urgent evacuation measures.





As of June 21, 2025, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs reported that 517 Indian nationals have already been evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. Evacuations have been carried out through special chartered flights, including recent arrivals from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and Mashhad, Iran.





The embassy has issued emergency contact numbers and advised Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals in Iran to reach out via Telegram or the designated helpline numbers for immediate assistance.





This humanitarian gesture highlights India's commitment to regional solidarity and its established role as a reliable partner in crisis situations. The extension of Operation Sindhu to cover citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka is consistent with India's past evacuation efforts, such as Operation Kaveri (Sudan, 2023), Operation Ajay (Israel, 2023), Operation Ganga (Ukraine, 2022), Operation Devi Shakti (Afghanistan, 2021), Operation Samudra Setu (COVID-19, 2020), Operation Raahat (Yemen, 2015), and Operation Safe Homecoming (Libya, 2011).





The embassy’s proactive outreach and coordination with neighbouring countries underscore New Delhi’s commitment to regional cooperation and humanitarian support, even as the situation in the Middle East remains volatile.





