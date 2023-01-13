



New Delhi: Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha today said that Thailand is willing to forge development ties with India, the current G20 chair, for safeguarding the common interests of the Global South.





"Thailand stands ready to forge development partnerships with India as the current G20 Chair in safeguarding the common interests of the Global South in an inclusive manner, so that we can deliver sustainable and resilient growth for our future generations," Prayut Chan-o-cha said in his address.





In his virtual address at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', Thailand's PM said that people face the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and global geopolitical tensions, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the statement.





Prayut Chan-o-cha said that Global South must remain united and presented three ideas on how nations can leverage India's G20 chairmanship to amplify the voice of developing nations. In his virtual address at the Voice of Global South summit, he called the theme of the summit "extremely timely and relevant." He lauded India's leadership in placing development agenda at the summit.





"The theme of today's Summit "Human-centric Development" is extremely timely and relevant, as our people are now faced with pandemic, climate change and global geopolitical tensions that result in soaring inflation as well as food and energy crises. These factors have inflicted the largest cost of living crisis of the 21st century" upon the most vulnerable among us," Prayut Chan-o-cha said.





He added, "To address these challenges, the Global South must remain united now more than ever. In this regard, allow me to share three ideas on how we can leverage India's G20 chairmanship to amplify the voice of developing nations in global governance, and how we can steer the global economy towards a more sustainable and inclusive human-centric globalisation," according to the statement released by Thailand's Ministry of External Affairs.





Calling for implementing a more holistic approach, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said, "Firstly, we need to explore a more holistic development approach that allows us to effectively navigate the triple planetary crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution to make our post-pandemic growth more balanced in all dimensions."





Prayut Chan-o-cha called on all developing nations to carry on the momentum of the successful outcomes of COP27 and address the need to further mobilise climate finance and investment in the development of affordable low-carbon technologies. He said that Thailand is seeing an urgent need for all the nations to work together to put the well-being of people at the centre of the development paradigm.





"With that, Thailand reaffirms our unwavering determination to support transformative financing actions to sustain Universal Health Coverage, ensure equitable quality education, build sustainable food systems and advance just energy transition that leaves no one behind," Prayut Chan-o-cha said.





Prayut Chan-o-cha lauded India's role in sharing best practices and innovative solutions through South-South and Triangular Cooperation to bolster medical research capacity and build on the One Health approach, according to the statement released by Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





"Thailand recognises India's leading role and looks forward to sharing best practices and innovative solutions with you and other partners through South-South and Triangular Cooperation, to strengthen medical research capacity and the resilience of our local communities in responding to future pandemics, building on the One Health approach," Prayut Chan-o-cha said.





Furthermore, Thailand's PM stressed on the need for greater resilience against future uncertainties and crises. Prayut Chan-o-cha called ongoing food, fuel and fertiliser crises as a "stark reminder" for the nations that price fluctuations and volatility threaten the livelihoods of households in developing nations. He said that developing nations must increase their efforts to improve supply chain resilience and crisis management.





He further said, "At the same time, to provide a long-term solution to crises, G20 should develop a global mechanism that helps ensure the affordability, availability and accessibility of food, fuel and fertiliser for developing countries. Additionally, as BIMSTEC 2023 Chair, Thailand will continue to work with India in this area to strengthen infrastructure, maritime, energy and digital connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region."







