



The Chiefs of the Army, Air Force and Navy today (January 14) attended a commemorative event held at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt as a part of 7th Armed Forces Veterans Day. The event was also attended by CISC and Secretary Ex-Serviceman Welfare (ESW) along with other senior officers of the Armed Forces.





The three Service Chiefs spoke at the occasion and emphasised the significant welfare initiatives carried out by various welfare departments under the Indian Armed Forces’ veterans vertical. The Service Chiefs emphasised the appreciation of the veterans’ selfless service in nation-building.





To commemorate the 7th Armed Forces Veterans Day, “We for Veterans’” anthem was played at all the public places as an ode to our veterans. During the celebrations, SAMMAAN magazine, a yearly publication by the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) that features educational articles and a range of subjects of interest to the veteran community, was also released. On this occasion, the VAYU SEMVEDNA magazine was also released by the Indian Air Force.





Armed Forces Veterans Day is observed on January 14 because it was on this date in 1953 that Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian commander in chief of the Indian Army who led Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, officially retired from the Services. The day is devoted to our esteemed Veterans and is observed as Armed Forces Veterans Day.





This year the Armed Forces Veterans Day Celebrations are being held at nine locations across the country. The locations include Juhunjhunu, Jalandhar, Panagarh, New Delhi, Dehradun, Chennai, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar and Mumbai by three Service Headquarters. MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt attended the celebrations being held in Chennai.





Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed an Armed Forces Veterans Rally held as part of the celebrations at Jaswant Ground in Dehradun Cantonment. MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt took part in Armed Forces Veterans Day celebrations held in Chennai.







