



New Delhi: The 14th edition of Aero Show ‘Aero India 2023’ held at Yelahanka, Bangalore, India from February 13 to February 17 was very vibrant for MIDHANI. In side-line of Aero India 2023, the newly developed five indigenous products - SuperCo 783 Fasteners for Gas Turbines; SuperNi 76 Forged Bars for Gas Turbine Engine Components; SuperNi 10003 Forged Bars for Indian Molten Salt Breeder Reactor; MDN 6758A Forged, Hot Rolled Bars & Flats; and Titanium Alloy For Compressor Rotor Blades by MIDHANI have been launched at MIDHANI stall by Dr SK Jha, CMD, MIDHANI along with Director GTRE SV Ramana Murthy, Scientist 'H', and Rajeev Puri, CMD, Yantra India Ltd.; Air Marshal CR Mohan, AVSM, VSM, Sr. Maintenance Staff Officer; Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL and Girish Kumar, Thacker, GM (SED), Koraput, HAL and MS Venkatesh, ED (HAL-F&F) respectively.





MIDHANI has signed 11 MoUs with various firms and exchanged in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Bandhan ceremony on February 15.





MIDHANI has signed MoUs with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Nashik, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Koraput, Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, Welspun Speciality Steels Limited, Micron Instruments, Chandigarh, Jay Jagadamba, Mumbai, Bay Forge, Chennai, Oorja Abhiyantran Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad, Tamilnadu Industrial Corporation, IIT, Roorkee and IIT, Bombay to expand its wings in the area of developing and manufacturing Aerospace and Naval materials, R&D, exports, health care and training etc. and explore the possibilities to enhance the production capacity to pave the path to Atmanirbhar Bharat.





Dr SK Jha stated that these newly developed indigenous products will move forward step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and direct import substitute and the MoUs signed would pave way for greater cooperation between the partners of MoUs.





On the occasion of product launch and Bandhan Ceremony Director (Finance) N Gowri Sanakara Rao, Director (P&M) T Muthukumar and other senior officials of the company were also registered their presence.





During the show, the challenges and opportunities for MIDHANI to develop manufacture and supply indigenous aeronautical materials was discussed with the team of experts from HAL, GTRE, ADA and Air Force considering the Geopolitical conditions which will pave the way to achieve Atmanirbharta for our country.







