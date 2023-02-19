Indian Army has been importing equipment from foreign source for many decades





The Southern Command Regional Technology Node (RTN) conducted a ‘Southern Star Army – Academia – Industry Interface’ at Charak Auditorium, Command Hospital, Pune on February 17. Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh, Commander of the Southern Army, addressed a gathering of representatives from industry and academia. Lt Gen Manjit Kumar, chief of staff, HQ Southern Command, was also present.





About 100 participants from a diverse spectrum of industries, academia and army formations attended the event, which provided an interactive platform for various stakeholders and also featured an interesting display of indigenously produced innovations from IIT Bombay and local industries.





Lt Gen AK Singh emphasised the urgent need to shift towards indigenous defence production in his address, particularly in light of recent global events. He stated that the armed forces must be prepared to conduct operations on short notice and that conventional warfare must be supported by modern technologies.





He also emphasised that indigenisation would help us address our own security needs and position the country as a producer of its weapon systems.





Lt Gen Singh stated that the rules of doing business have been simplified, and that the government has taken various initiatives to introduce newer regulations to assist the industry, speed up Research & Development (R&D), and accelerate procurement procedures.





The inaugural address was delivered by Prashant Girbane, director general, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).





Other speakers at the event included Rajinder Singh Bhatia, president and CEO of Bharat Forge Defence and Aerospace, who spoke about ‘supporting technology infusion into Indian Army’, and prof Suhas Rautmare, NCETIS, IIT Bombay. Brig NP Singh, chairman of the RTN, also discussed ‘Atmanirbharta’ in the Indian Army.







