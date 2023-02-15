



Bangalore-based Tardid Technologies will be delivering three units of an unmanned surface vessel (USV) – developed in partnership with Pune-based Accurate Industrial Controls – to the Indian Navy.





The three units of the USV are currently under production, CEO of Tardid Technologies, Niladri Dutta, said at the Aero India 2023 show being held in Bangalore from 13 to 17 February.





The company expects to deliver the first USV unit to the Indian Navy in August, Dutta said.





The USV, named Brainbox Smart Ship Operations (SSO), has a length of about 8 m, an endurance of more than 12 hours, and can travel at a speed of 12 n mile/h, Aastha Verma, chief operating officer (COO) of Tardid Technologies, said.





Brainbox SSO has a payload capacity of 200 kg, and can operate in relatively rough weather conditions, Verma said.







