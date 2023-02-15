



Russia is awaiting India's decision on a $2.2 billion deal for purchase of MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighter jets, according to a media report.





Rosoboronexport, the Russian state intermediary agency for exports and imports of military products, had received a request from India for the purchase of MiG-29 and Su-30MKI fighters and already sent its counterproposals.





Now the Russian agency is awaiting New Delhi's response, Rosoboronexport's general director Alexander Mikheev told Sputnik News on Tuesday (14 February).





"Rosoboronexport received a request from India on these projects and worked it out promptly. We held relevant consultations and submitted our proposals to our partners. We are currently waiting for their decision," Mikheev was quoted by Sputnik News as saying.





Earlier in July 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) had approved a proposal for procurement of 21 MiG-29 fighter aircraft, along with upgradation of 59 Mig-29s, and 12 more Su-30 MKI aircraft for Rs 18,148 crore (around $2.2 billion).





As per the proposal, Sukhoi Su-30MKI were to be assembled at state-owned aerospace and defense company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





The Indian air force operates about 270 fourth-generation Su-30MKI fighters, more than 220 of which are assembled in India under license.







