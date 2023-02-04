



New Delhi: Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on 31 January praised India's secular and tolerant values. He said, “Jews for 2000 years have been living in India and antisemitism is not even a word that is known here in India.





We think that the message of tolerance has to go everywhere, also in countries that did not suffer from the Holocaust.” “Learning about the Holocaust is a universal message to the world of tolerance, to the different, to the weak. I think this is the message that is coming out of The International Holocaust Remembrance Day,” he added.







