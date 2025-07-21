President Donald Trump has given strong public backing to the US administration's designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO), declaring that perpetrators of civilian massacres "don't get a pass—you get JUSTICE."





This move follows the April 22 terror attack in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, for which TRF—a known proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT)—claimed responsibility, resulting in the deaths of 26 civilians. The attack, considered the deadliest in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, led to several days of heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.





The designation, strongly supported by President Trump and the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, aims to combat those responsible for mass violence against civilians. According to statements from the Committee, TRF’s documented involvement in ongoing terror operations and its close operational, logistical, and financial links to LeT form the basis for the FTO and SDGT listings.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio noted that this action was justified by TRF’s direct role in the Pahalgam killings and longstanding LeT association, emphasising America's commitment to holding terror proxies accountable under anti-terrorism laws.





India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed the US action, calling it a robust affirmation of growing India-US counter-terrorism cooperation and an emphatic signal of zero tolerance for terrorism. Jaishankar highlighted that the decision strengthens global efforts to shut down TRF’s funding, freeze its assets, and isolate it internationally.





TRF is widely recognised as a shadow outfit for LeT, created to project militancy as indigenous to Jammu and Kashmir while evading international scrutiny.





Since its emergence in 2019, TRF has claimed multiple attacks on civilians and security personnel, particularly in Kashmir, while maintaining its core support and leadership structure in Pakistan. The US designation not only mirrors Indian intelligence assessments but also isolates Pakistan diplomatically, especially amid international criticism over its continued sanctuary for proxies like LeT and TRF.





This move is expected to have significant operational consequences for TRF, curtailing its global reach, restricting funding, and imposing severe legal and economic penalties on anyone supporting the group, directly or indirectly.





It also reaffirms the US administration’s resolve to prevent terror organizations from using proxy identities to escape accountability and signals strengthening international cooperation—particularly between India and the United States—in the fight against cross-border terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







