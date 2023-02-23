



The new focus on cognitive abilities in the recruitment of junior commissioned officers and soldiers to the Indian Army is in line with changing times, a senior official said here on Wednesday.





The Army has altered the sequence of recruitment procedures, with candidates now required to appear for an online common entrance examination (CEE) following the registration, unlike earlier when only candidates who cleared recruitment rallies (including physical tests) were called to take the CEE.





Maj Gen P Ramesh, Additional Director General, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru, told reporters that the “transformational changes” in recruitment would also reduce large crowds assembling at recruitment rallies and make procedures more streamlined.





“With changing times, as more technology is introduced in the armed forces, the requirement for cognitive capabilities has increased,” Maj Gen Ramesh said. Now, those shortlisted after the CEE get a shot at the recruitment rally, increasing the presence of cognitively strong candidates in the physical tests.





The changes cover enhanced automation of recruitment processes. The Join Indian Army website is linked to Digilocker for greater transparency. The online registration for the 2023-24 candidates is open from February 16 to March 15. Candidates can register with Aadhar cards or class 10 certificates. The automation is also aimed at keeping touts out of the recruitment process.





The CEE is likely to be conducted in April, at 176 locations across India, including eight in Karnataka – Belagavi, Bengaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, and Udupi. The Army expects 40,000 to 45,000 vacancies for 2023-24, about 2,000 of them from Karnataka.





The CEE fee is Rs 500, 50 per cent of which will be borne by the Army. Candidates can pay Rs 250 along with bank charges if any, through internet banking, UPI/BHIM, or credit/debit cards. There is no change in the test syllabus or pattern. For queries, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in or call 7996157222.







