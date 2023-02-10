



For the Indian civil aviation sector, Thales looks to offer its `AVANT Up`, an inflight entertainment solution. On the drones and anti-drone systems front, the firm will be exhibiting the Spyranger drones, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle solutions that detect, classify and neutralise micro- and mini-drones to protect people, secure critical infrastructure, etc.





French aerospace and defence firm Thales will be exhibiting a host of military and commercial aviation and earth observation hardware at the Aero India 2023 event that is to take place in Bengaluru from February 13 to 17. Radars, Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), anti-drone systems, and mini-unmanned aerial vehicles are the categories of products that will be showcased in the week-long defence and aerospace exhibition, which is said to be the largest in Asia.





The company said that it has a workforce of more than 1800 employees in the Indian cities of Noida and Bengaluru, where their Global Engineering Centres focus on hardware, software and systems engineering capabilities for both civil and defence sectors, serving global needs.





"Working today with 75 suppliers, generating more than 1900 indirect jobs in India, Thales has expanded locally with joint ventures and other partnerships, such as with Bharat Dynamics Limited to manufacture 60 per cent of the Laser Beam Riding Man-portable air defence system (MANPAD LBRM) system, a top product that Thales will display at the show alongside other defence equipment with local content." In layman's terms, MANPAD are portable, shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles that pose a threat to low-flying aircraft and helicopters.





"Thales will showcase its airborne optronics capability: the 2-in-1 targeting & reconnaissance pod TALIOS (Targeting Long-range Identification Optronic System), Under the navigations segment, the TopAxyz inertial navigation system for air, naval and land transport will be featured. In support of the Indian Navy, Thales will showcase Sonoflash, a new generation of sonobuoy that strengthens anti-submarine warfare capabilities", the company said.





For the Indian civil aviation sector, Thales looks to offer its 'AVANT Up', an inflight entertainment solution. On the drones and anti-drone systems front, the firm will be exhibiting the Spyranger drones, counter-unmanned aerial vehicle solutions that detect, classify and neutralise micro- and mini-drones to protect people, secure critical infrastructure, etc.





“As we celebrate 70 years in India, Thales is eager to pursue its long-standing commitment to partner with India in its big ambitions, including the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) vision. We are fully committed and mobilised to continue supporting the modernisation and indigenisation efforts that are underway in the Indian aerospace and defence sector,” said Ashish Saraf, Thales' India VP and Country Director.







