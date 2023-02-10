



The second developmental flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) on 10-Feb-2023 at 09.18 Hrs IST. The SSLV-D2/EOS-07 mission injected the EOS-07 satellite into a circular orbit of 356.2 km with an inclination of 37.21°. The vehicle also injected its secondary satellites JANUS-1 of the US and AzadiSat into the intended orbits.





Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) of ISRO is designed to be affordable and amenable to industry production and will function as a launch-on-demand platform for Mini, Micro or Nano satellites. It is a three-stage vehicle with all solid propulsion stages and liquid propulsion-based Velocity Trimming Module (VTM) as the terminal stage. The launcher also targets many novel features including low turn-around time, flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, launch-on-demand, minimal launch infrastructure requirements, etc.







