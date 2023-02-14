



As on date, HAL has delivered 22 LM2500 gas turbines for 11 Indian naval vessels





GE Marine and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited on Tuesday said that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the expansion of HAL's manufacturing capabilities to include assembly, inspection and testing (AIT) of the LM500 marine gas turbine.





Since 1986, HAL's IMGT Division has been providing AIT of GE's LM2500 marine gas turbine, which is installed aboard Indian Navy's P-17, P-17A, and IAC-1 Vessels.





As on date, HAL has delivered 22 LM2500 gas turbines for 11 Indian naval vessels.





The MOU will explore allowing HAL to perform AIT for GE's LM2500 marine gas turbine for use in an indigenous four mega-watt gas turbine generator for possible installation aboard future Indian naval vessels, a joint statement said.







