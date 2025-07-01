



SpaceX’s Starlink has successfully cleared most of the regulatory and licensing hurdles in India, moving it significantly closer to launching its satellite internet services in one of the world’s largest telecom markets, with nearly 1 billion users.





The groundwork for entry is nearly complete, with final approvals from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) expected imminently. However, several technical and procedural steps remain before commercial operations can begin—such as setting up ground infrastructure, conducting compliance trials, and securing final security clearances.





Even after full authorisation, it is expected to take a few months before Starlink’s services become operational for Indian customers.





What This Means For India



Digital Inclusion: Starlink aims to provide high-speed satellite internet, particularly targeting remote, rural, and underserved regions where traditional broadband infrastructure is limited or non-existent. This could help bridge the digital divide, bringing reliable internet access to villages, mountainous areas, and other hard-to-reach locations.





Market Competition: Starlink joins a growing field of satellite internet providers in India, including Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio. The entry of global players like Starlink, and partnerships with major Indian telecoms such as Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are expected to intensify competition, potentially improving service quality and expanding coverage.





Bandwidth And Service: According to Department of Telecommunications (DoT) sources, Starlink is expected to offer 600–700 Gbps of bandwidth in India, which could have a significant impact on connectivity for both consumers and enterprises.





Pricing: While Starlink has not yet announced official pricing for India, previous indications suggest that the first-year cost could be around ₹1.5 lakh per connection, dropping to ₹1.15 lakh from the second year.





These prices are substantially higher than current Indian data rates, which are among the lowest in the world. However, Starlink’s pricing in neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Bangladesh ranges from ₹3,000 to ₹4,200 per month, suggesting there may be adjustments or new plans tailored for the Indian market.





Next Steps: The company must now set up earth stations, apply for test spectrum, and undergo technical and security trials. Only after these steps and final security clearances will Starlink be able to commence commercial sales and operations.





Starlink presently has its market in over 100 countries, with residential and roaming plans. The residential plan, in most places, is categorised into two - Residential Lite (for low usage, smaller households) and Residential (for bigger households).

In Asia, Starlink is mostly available in Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen and Azerbaijan.





Starlink’s regulatory clearance marks a pivotal step toward its long-awaited India launch. The move is poised to transform digital access for millions, especially in areas where terrestrial networks fall short, and to reshape the competitive landscape of India’s broadband market.





