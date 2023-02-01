IAF Jets Land In Imphal Airport
Two Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets of the Indian Air Force landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal around 11.30 am as the IAF began aerial drills on Tuesday. The flying exercise is scheduled to be conducted till February 6, as per reports.
Source also said that the landing of the two Air Force Jet plane might have been on trial landing experiment since there is a sign of change in guard at Myanmar which will in return, will make India to flush out the militants that sheltered at bordering areas of Myanmar.
Construction of A New Integrated Terminal Building
Construction of a New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) with Technical Block cum Air Traffic Control tower and Apron Linked Taxiway and Associated City side works will be taken up at Imphal International Airport, Manipur.
The new airport terminal building will be constructed with all modern facilities at Imphal International airport. Work has already been awarded and it is expected to be completed in 24 months.
The cost of the project is approximately Rs 500 crore and the new terminal building will be spread in an area of 22,000 sqm, which will have world class passenger facilities.
The NITB will be able to cater to around 800 passengers during Peak Hour flight operations, stated a press release.
The annual passenger capacity of this NITB will be around 2.5 million passengers.
