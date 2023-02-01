



Two Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets of the Indian Air Force landed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal around 11.30 am as the IAF began aerial drills on Tuesday. The flying exercise is scheduled to be conducted till February 6, as per reports.





Source also said that the landing of the two Air Force Jet plane might have been on trial landing experiment since there is a sign of change in guard at Myanmar which will in return, will make India to flush out the militants that sheltered at bordering areas of Myanmar.





Construction of A New Integrated Terminal Building



