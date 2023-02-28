



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released its latest doctrine, which marks a significant change in its priorities and capabilities. The doctrine, a founding statement for the IAF, covers issues related to the use of air power and the functioning of the force. The new version places a strong emphasis on the importance of aerospace power to India’s defense, global reach, and future readiness. The doctrine takes into account advancements in technology and the changing environment of international security. However, some critics argue that the IAF’s focus on indigenization and technology may not be enough to handle the challenges it faces. Nevertheless, the IAF’s new doctrine is expected to strengthen its position as a global air and space power.





The fundamentals of employing air power were covered in the inaugural IAF Doctrine, which was released in October 1995. It was updated in 2007 to take into account advancements in technology and the changing nature of international security. The 2007 edition included an unclassified version that was distributed to national security stakeholders. The 2012 IAF Doctrine examined the IAF’s mission, vision, and basic principles, as well as air power in the context of India, joint operations, unconventional warfare, nation-building, and technological viewpoints.





The IAF’s transition from a regional air force to one with global reach and its shift towards aerospace power is reflected in the IAF Doctrine 2022. It discusses the dynamics of changing aerospace power, the significance of modern technology, and the necessity of independence in the face of supply chain interruptions. The Doctrine strongly emphasises the importance of aerospace power to India’s defence, global reach, and the requirement for future readiness.





The emphasis on aerospace power by the IAF may not be in line with the requirements and priorities of the Indian armed forces as a whole, according to one criticism. Some contend that despite the IAF’s potential to project power across the globe, it is still crucial to concentrate on ground forces and their requirements in light of India’s ongoing border disputes with its neighbours.





Another criticism is that the IAF’s concentration on indigenization and technology may need to be increased to handle their problems. While the IAF may have cutting-edge technology, some critics contend that they also need to prioritise joint operations with other branches of the armed forces, training, and human resources.





Ultimately, the report implies that even if the IAF’s new doctrine may mark a substantial change in their priorities and capabilities, objections and sceptics still think that other facets of national defence should receive greater focus.





In conclusion, the Indian Air Force’s adoption of the new doctrine signifies a crucial step in enhancing the country’s aerospace capabilities and bolstering its defence preparedness. With the changing dynamics of warfare and the increasing emphasis on technology, the IAF’s focus on modernising its fleet, indigenisation, and independence in the face of supply chain disruptions is imperative. The doctrine’s emphasis on joint operations, unconventional warfare, and nation-building indicates the IAF’s readiness to collaborate with other branches of the armed forces and play a more comprehensive role in safeguarding the country’s security.





Moreover, the doctrine reflects the IAF’s recognition of the significance of aerospace power to India’s defence and global reach. The IAF’s transition from a regional air force to one with global reach and its shift towards aerospace power indicate its readiness to face new challenges and ensure future readiness.





While some critics have raised concerns about the IAF’s prioritisation of technology and indigenisation over other aspects of national defence, the IAF’s continued evolution and revision of its doctrine demonstrate its willingness to address these concerns and make necessary adjustments.





In summary, the IAF’s new doctrine is an essential step towards building a stronger and more capable air force, with a greater focus on modernisation, joint operations, and readiness for the future. By following the new doctrine, the Indian Air Force will be better equipped to face emerging threats, safeguard national security, and project power across the globe.







