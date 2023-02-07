



New Delhi: India has been ranked as number one among 110 nations for its inclusivity measures towards religious minorities, as per the Centre for Policy Analysis' (CPA) inaugural assessment on global minorities, The Australia Today reported.





The Centre for Policy Analysis (CPA) is a research institute, having its headquarters in India's Patna.





Among 110 nations, India has the highest level of religious minorities acceptance, followed by South Korea, Japan, Panama, and the US. Maldives, Afghanistan, and Somalia are at the bottom of the list, with the UK and the UAE coming in at positions 54 and 61, respectively, the report said.





India's minority policy is based on an approach that emphasises diversity enhancement, according to the CPA report.





India's Constitution contains specific and exclusive provisions for the advancement of religious minorities in culture and education. According to the report, there are no explicit provisions for the promotion of linguistic and religious minorities in any other Constitution.





The report highlights how, unlike many other nations, there is no restriction on any religious sects in India.





The UN may use India's minority policy as a model for other nations due to the model's inclusiveness and lack of discrimination against many religions and their sects. However, it frequently does not provide the expected outcomes because there are numerous reports of conflicts between the majority and minority communities, notably with the Muslim community, over a variety of concerns, according to the CPA report, The Australia Today reported.





The report highlights India's minority policy to be reviewed and re-examined from time to time. It further states that, if India wishes to keep the country free of conflicts, it must rationalise its approach towards minorities, according to The Australia Today.





The purpose of the CPA-created Global Minority Report is also to educate the world community on the prevalence of discrimination against minorities based on their faith in different nations.





This research also considers the issues that various religious groups and sects deal with internationally.







