First C295 For India





India’s first C295 tactical transport has emerged from assembly at Airbus Defence & Space’s San Pablo site near Seville, Spain





Pictured on 22 February, the twin-turboprop is the first of 56 examples on order for the Indian air force (IAF). Airbus will complete the first 16, with in-country assembly partner Tata Advanced Systems to produce the rest.





Airbus expects to hand over India’s first C-295 in the third quarter of this year, following flight testing, with the type to replace aged Hawker Siddeley HS 748 “Avro” transports in IAF service.





Signed in September 2021, India’s order represents the largest individual customer commitment to the C-295. Cirium fleets data shows that there are 182 of the type in current active service globally, also including special mission adaptations such as maritime patrol and surveillance aircraft.





The IAF’s 60 Hindustan Aeronautics-built HS-748s are aged between 38 and 61 years, according to Cirium data.







