



Berlin: Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter staged protests in Bielefeld and Berlin, the capital of Germany, against the state violence against women in Baluchistan and the arrest of Mahal Baloch.





In these protests women, children and German activists also participated. On this occasion, the protesters raised slogans against the forced disappearances of Baloch political activists and the arrest of Mahal Baloch by Pakistani security forces.





Asghar Ali, the President of the BNM Germany Chapter addressing participants in Berlin said that for the past two decades, the Pakistani army and law enforcement agencies have been involved in serious human rights violations in Balochistan, while thousands of political activists, social workers and even civilians have been involuntarily and forcibly killed by Pakistani security forces.





He added, that the European Union should review their policies toward Pakistan. Pakistan is committing grave human rights violations in Balochistan. Women and children are kept in torture cells for days under fake charges. Rasheeda Zahri was kept in torture cells for 13 days. Counter Terrorism Department forcibly disappeared Mahal Baloch on 17 February and charged her with false allegations. Since then her whereabouts and fate are unknown.





He added Pakistan is targeting Baloch women in order to suppress the political voices in Baluchistan. Hence, Pakistan will not be successful in its ulterior motives. Such tactics will further strengthen the courage and determination of the Baloch nation to achieve their national goal of a free Baluchistan.





Shar Hassan, the joint secretary of the Baloch National Movement Germany Chapter, said Pakistan has been committing gross human rights violations in Baluchistan. Pakistan army is a terrorist army which is committing gross human rights violations today in Baluchistan just as they did in 1971 in Bangladesh. Pakistan army torturing and sexually abusing women. But such evil practices of Pakistan will not stop Baloch from getting their freedom.





He added, "Pakistani security forces abducted Mahal Baloch from her house, later on, she was shifted in custody with her two daughters and other women. She was tortured in front of her two daughters. Later on, they released children and other women but the fate of Mahal Baloch is unknown."





Emaan Baloch, a member of the Baloch National Movement said, "The Baluchistan conflict started in 1948 when the region was forcefully annexed by Pakistan. Since then, the Baloch people have been struggling for their right to self-determination, and the Pakistani government has responded with violence and repression. The situation has only worsened when the Pakistani government started using excessive force against the Baloch people and resorting to enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, and torture."





She added, "The human rights violations in Baluchistan have reached an alarming level. Thousands of Baloch people have been killed, abducted, or tortured by the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies. Their families have been threatened and intimidated."





Social media activist Hudahair Ellahi said that Baloch women, along with our brothers, have been imprisoned in order to crush the Baloch national struggle for independence. But occupier states of Balochistan won't be able to maintain their occupation for a long time.





She added that the United Nations should intervene in Baluchistan with regard to long-lasting and continuous human rights violations in Baluchistan and the EU should stop funding military aid to Pakistan.



