



Baluchistan: Two security personnel were killed and three injured in a blast in Baluchistan's Kohlu on Friday, security and rescue officials were cited as saying in the Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.





According to Levies Constable Jamal Shah, a vehicle unit was out on a routine patrol in the central area of Kohlu when the roadside bomb went off.





According to Shah, "Two security personnel were killed in the blast." He said that the bodies and the three injured people have been taken to the District Healthquarter Hospital (DHQ) in Kohlu.





An emergency has been imposed at the medical facility, the hospital's Medical Superintendent Asghar Murri told Dawn.





All the medical staff, doctors and paramedics have been alerted, he added.





The attack on Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which spiked since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) withdrew ceasefire with the Pakistan government in 2021.





According to a report, January was the deadliest month for Pakistan since 2018, in which 134 people lost their lives, a 139 per cent spike, and 254 received injuries in at least 44 militant attacks across the country.





Recently, at least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area, Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials.





Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were moved to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.





Ahmed informed that police and emergency teams have arrived at the spot and the area has been cordoned off.





Police haven't issued any statement and the nature of the blast is not clear at the moment, the Dawn reported.





Further, according to the report, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.





The group claimed that security officials were targeted in the blast, the Dawn reported.





Meanwhile, the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police recently staged a protest against the rising incidents of terrorism in the province.





The local police force staged a protest in front of the Peshawar Press Club. It was the first such protest by the police in the history of the province.





Videos shared on social media showed groups of police officers raising slogans against rising terrorist incidents.







