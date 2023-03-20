



Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Sujoy Lal Thaosen, visited the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura and held a meeting with a senior BGB official, discussing strategies for effective border management, including ways to prevent drug trafficking. A senior official of the paramilitary force said that Thaosen, accompanied by BSF Inspector General of Tripura frontier, Sumit Sharan, visited the border areas on Friday to take stock of operational deployment of the forces.





"During a meeting with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) regional commander of Sarail, Brigadier General Mohammad Shahid Islam, at the Agartala-Akhura Integrated Checkpost (ICP), effective border management strategies, including measures to prevent drug trafficking, were discussed," he said.





"The BSF DG also visited 'Dipak' border outpost in North Tripura district and an unfenced patch of 1,960 metres at N C Nagar in Sepahijala district to monitor the ongoing Single Row Fencing (SRF) work," the BSF official said.





Thaosen also interacted with the bordermen to evaluate their real-time problems.





"The DG applauded the tireless efforts made by the border guards of the BSF's Tripura frontier to control crimes along the international border," he added.





During his visit, the BSF DG also held a courtesy meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha and Chief Secretary J K Sinha. He left the north-eastern state for Delhi on Saturday.







