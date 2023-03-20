



Determined to “Eliminate the global dependency and Monopoly of China in the Unmanned Aircrafts market and make INDIA a global leader” : Suhas Tejaskanda, CEO, Flying Wedge Defence





Bangalore based Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace started a state of art facility to build Unmanned aircrafts and drones in Electronic City, Bangalore with ELCIA. India’s leading Electronics manufacturer Tescom joins the consortium to make 100% in INDIA. Total investment on this manufacturing project has gone to Rs. 100 crores. Company stated that they Research, Design, Develop and Manufacture UAS(Unmanned Aircraft Systems) in INDIA.





The facility has a Research division, Mechanical manufacturing division and Electronics manufacturing facilities like SMT lines, laser Etching, PCB fabrication, milling, motor winding machines, CNC laser cutting, WEDM and various other industrial grade machines. Various testing equipment like automatic optical inspection and NABL certified laboratory for various tests.





Global market for drones in India is about $6 Bn and $30 Bn globally. Today all the UAS and drone manufacturers have no choice other than importing child parts and assembling them in India. Government of INDIA banned import of foreign drones. There is a huge push to startups in the UAV space. After this ban there is a huge shortage in supply of drones. DJI which used to be a pioneer in drones is no longer able to operate in INDIA.





Further drones should be Type Certified to be operated in India.It is very unfortunate that all manufactures have to import drones in semi assembled state .For example most of the drone operators and manufactures import EFT 610 P drone in semi Assembled state from china for agricultural purposes.





“We were focused on building advanced defence grade drone catchers, killer unmanned Aircrafts, long range surveillance helicopters for Defence forces. Flying wedge will be manufacturing 2 lakh kisan drones in the next two years. We will be building drones and unmanned aircrafts to all companies in India and also to the world. We want to add new wings to PM Modi’s dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence and Aerospace sector” : Suhas Tejaskanda, CEO, Flying Wedge Defence.





Company is aiming to be the dominant drone services provider of India focusing more on women Entrepreneurs from Tier 2/3 cities. Notably Flying Wedge Defence has signed an MOU worth 100 crores with Government of Karnataka during Bandhan Event at Aero India 2023.







