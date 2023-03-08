

Three-member crew was rescued by a naval patrol aircraft after an Indian Navy Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on a routine sortie made an emergency landing off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday, an official said.

"An Indian Navy ALH on a routine flying mission off Mumbai experienced a sudden loss of power and rapid loss of height. The pilot carried out controlled ditching over water. All three aircrew exited the helicopter safely and were recovered as part of a swift Rescue Operation. They were brought to the Navy's helicopter base INS Shikra and medically examined. All three are safe. The ditched helicopter deployed its emergency flotation gear and efforts are underway to salvage it. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Navy sources said.





"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of the crew of three by naval patrol craft. An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered," Spokesperson Navy tweeted.





“ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Rescuers swug into action after the information about the landing,” the official said.





“Ditching” refers to an emergency landing on water.





An inquiry to investigate the incident has been ordered, the official added.







