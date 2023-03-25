Cryogenic Stage being transported to stage preparation facility for integration with LVM3 rocket





On March 26, 2023 , OneWeb is set to launch 36 satellites with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India. This will be the company's eighteenth launch and its third for the year, allowing it to complete the first generation of its low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation and begin global coverage in 2023. With the addition of 36 satellites, OneWeb will be closer to achieving worldwide coverage and completing the world's first global LEO constellation.





Through partnerships with its distribution channels, OneWeb seeks to deliver speedy and dependable internet solutions that will link individuals, organizations, and governments around the world, thereby highlighting the impressive capabilities of its LEO connectivity. In October of the previous year, ISRO achieved a noteworthy feat by deploying the first 36 OneWeb satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This was a significant milestone as it marked the first time the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV MK-III) was utilized in the global commercial launch service market.





OneWeb's 36 satellites were transported from Florida's satellite production facility to India on February 16 for integration with the Launch Vehicle Mark III,





OneWeb has successfully set up connectivity solutions in significant areas across the globe, and is further enhancing its coverage by partnering with major providers like VEON, Orange, Galaxy Broadband, Paratus, Telespazio, and more.





The Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India will be the launch site, and it will be conducted by NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the commercial division of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). No earlier launch time has been planned.





The OneWeb Constellation operates by circling in a Low Earth Orbit that is placed above the Earth's poles. The satellites are arranged into 12 rings or orbital planes, each containing 49 satellites. The inclination of the planes is usually near the polar angle of 87.9 degrees, and they are located at an altitude of 1200 km from the Earth's surface . It takes 109 minutes for each satellite to complete one orbit around the Earth, and they are continuously moving to cover different locations on the ground. The satellites cover a variety of areas on the ground because the earth is rotating beneath them. To provide full service, each of the 49 planes will be assigned a total of 588 satellites.







