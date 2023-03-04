



The Ministry of Defence, intends to procure Quantity 113 (Indian Army- 60 and Indian Air Force- 46 & Indian Navy- 07) Buses (Electric) along with Quantity 43 Fast Chargers (Indian Army- 24 and Indian Air Force- 15 & Indian Navy- 04) under ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category with minimum 50% Indigenous content and seeks participation in the procurement process from prospective bidders.





Broad Description of Equipment/System:





Buses are authorized to formations/units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, to provide requisite mobility in terrains as prevalent in the country. The present fleet of Buses are based on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) technology which is dependent on fossil fuels and leads to Carbon Emissions & resultant pollution. To keep up with futuristic trends and in support of initiatives of Government of India to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission, there is need for introduction of Electric Vehicles in the vehicle fleet of Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.





Presently, No Electric Buses are held with Services as on date.







