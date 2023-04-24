



Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted "Congratulations" in response to ISRO's tweet about the successful completion of its PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission. In the commercial mission, ISRO launched its PSLV-C55 with two Singaporean satellites for Earth observation, from Sriharikota on Saturday. The mission marked the 57th flight of the ISRO's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).





Congratulations! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2023



