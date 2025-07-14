



Operation Mahadev, a carefully orchestrated counter-terror operation, unfolded over 14 days in the challenging terrains of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar region, culminating in the elimination of three high-value terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack.





The mastermind, Suleiman Shah, also known as Hashim Musa, was a notable Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative and a former commando from Pakistan’s elite Special Service Group (SSG). After his military tenure, Shah joined the LeT under the direction of the UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed to carry out terror activities.





The operation derived its name from Mahadev Peak, near which the terrorists were hiding. Security forces acted on both physical and electronic intelligence, establishing round-the-clock surveillance over dense forests in the Mahadev region.





Their efforts intensified after intercepting suspicious communications in early July. Subsequent intelligence pointed to the use of Chinese ultra radio technology—a device favoured by LeT for encrypted messaging and also referred to as WY SMS in 2016—which confirmed the terrorists’ presence.





Upon confirming the location, security forces narrowed their focus to the Dachigam forests, an area known for its difficult terrain and altitude where the terrorists, trained in jungle warfare, were believed to be concealed.





Both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were tracked meticulously for two weeks before a precise strike was carried out. Reports indicate that all terrorists killed were foreign nationals and considered “high-value” threats due to their expertise and previous operations.





The confrontation took place in the Mulnar area of Harwan, where heavy reinforcements ensured complete isolation of the hideout. After a fierce firefight, security personnel recovered several weapons—including Carbine and AK-47 rifles, 17 rifle grenades, and other arms—from the well-fortified forest hideout.





NDTV obtained rare visuals from the scene, revealing the extent of the terrorists’ preparation for a major strike in the region. The operation showcases the advanced capabilities of Indian security forces, blending intelligence gathering, surveillance, and combat expertise to neutralize a significant terror threat in Jammu and Kashmir.





Based On A NDTV Report







