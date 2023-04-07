



Open sources have indicated that the Royal Saudi Army conducted desert trials of the Bharat-52, a 155mm, 52 calibre towed howitzer, and the Garuda-V2, a 105mm gun mounted on a light vehicle chassis for enhanced mobility, both manufactured by the Pune-based Kalyani Group, in 2020. It has been reported that the Saudi Army has recently placed orders with India for one of these systems as per a report by IADB





The Royal Saudi Army currently operates the GC-45 howitzer, a 155mm artillery piece designed by the Space Research Corporation (SRC) of Gerald Bull, which was subsequently acquired by the Kalyani Group. The Bharat-52 is a modernized version of the GC-45 howitzer, featuring a 52-calibre barrel and significant electronic upgrades. Essentially, the Bharat-52 is an upgraded GC-45 howitzer.





Given their familiarity with the GC-45 howitzer, the Royal Saudi Army has expressed interest in acquiring 70-80 units from the Kalyani Group at a price range of 13-14 crore per unit. It is worth noting that the Kalyani Group has also developed the Bharat-45, an upgraded version of the GC-45 howitzer with a 45-calibre barrel, which has been offered to several Southeast Asian countries that continue to operate the original howitzer.







