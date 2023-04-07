



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully test-fired the L110-G Vikas Engine that will power its ambitious Gaganyaan mission to space. The engine was fired for 240 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri to mark the planned qualification tests of the engine as complete.





The engine has been designed by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) and its Gimbal Control system was developed by VSSC. The engine uses storable propellants in a pump-fed gas generator cycle and is equipped with higher structural margins for sub-systems, an improved assembly process, and additional measurements for health monitoring.





"The successful completion of this test marks a major milestone in the human space flight program, Gaganyaan," ISRO said in a statement.





ISRO Successfully Tests Propulsion System For Crew Module





ISRO also conducted the System Demonstration Model (SDM) tests for Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan mission.





The hot test was conducted to demonstrate the nominal re-entry for the duration of 650 seconds at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri. A series of tests were carried out with six thrusters before the demonstration.





The propulsion system will be responsible for safely guiding the astronauts and the crew module during the re-entry into Earth's atmosphere and slowing them down before the parachutes are deployed for safe splashdown.





The bipropellant-based Propulsion System will provide a 3-axis control (Pitch, Yaw & Roll) to the crew module following Service Module separation during re-entry into Earth's thick atmosphere. The system will be activated between the altitudes of 170 kilometers above Earth to 7 just seven kilometers ahead of landing. The system has been designed in a way that it can also provide attitude control in the ascent phase abort, if any, from 3 km to 70 km.





The system consists of 12 thrusters that generate a thrust of 100 newtons each and associated flow control components.





"This system was designed, developed, and realized by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, Valiamala. Completing this test is a major step in qualifying the Crew Module Propulsion System for the Gaganyaan Programme," ISRO said in a statement.





The Indian space agency is setting the stage for the maiden abort test of the Crew Modul of the Gaganyaan mission. During the pad abort test, likely in May this year, a special launch vehicle will be fired with the simulated crew module on top. The vehicle will go up to an altitude of 19 kilometers before the Crew Escape System comes into play as the computer detects an anomaly.





The abort mission will demonstrate India's capability of saving its astronauts in case there is a problem with the launch.







