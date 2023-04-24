



Fighter jets of the air forces of India and the United States took part in a joint exercise at Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, an official said on Monday.





As part of the Cope India 2023 exercise, five top-notch fighter jets of the two air forces took off in quick succession from the air force base.





The Indian Air Force has employed Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar and Su-30MKI fighter jets while F-15 is representing the United States Air Force in the exercise.





The exercise, which began on April 10, will conclude on Monday.





A simultaneous 12-day exercise of transport aircraft was held at Panagarh Air Force Station in Paschim Bardhaman district from April 10.







