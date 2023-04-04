



Kamov Ka-31 helicopter landed safely for the first time on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This is very important in terms of overall security for the Indian Ocean Region. The Kamov Ka-31 helicopter landed on INS Vikrant on 28 March. According to Indian Navy officials, indigenous lighting accessories and shipborne systems were used during the test, which proved to be completely successful reported Amarujala





The INS Vikrant, built at Cochin Shipyard, has a length of 262 meters with a width of 62 meters. It is 59 meters high and its beam is 62 meters tall. The warship has 14 decks and 2300 compartments to house more than 1700 crew. These include separate cabins for women officers. other than this It also has all the services and scientific laboratories, it even has a hospital with an ICU to ample stock of medicines. INS Vikrant weighs about 40 thousand tons, Which makes it huge.





The real strength of INS Vikrant comes to the fore, is in its maximum speed which is up to 28 knots. That is, about 51 km per hour. Its normal speed is up to 18 knots (33 km per hour). This aircraft carrier can cover 7,500 nautical miles i.e. 13,000+ kilometers at a time.





The ability of this aircraft carrier to carry aircraft and the weapons it carries make it into some of the world's most dangerous ships. According to the Navy, This warship can carry 30 aircraft at a time. These include MiG-29K fighter jets as well as Kamov-31 Early Warning helicopters, MH-60R Seahawk multirole chopper and advanced light chopper manufactured by HAL are also included. Light Combat Aircraft - TEJAS manufactured in India for the Navy can also fly easily from this aircraft carrier.











