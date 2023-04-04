



To reduce the weight of tanks, MIDHANI has produced Hub: one of the critical components of tank in Titanium alloys using state of art Titanium casting technology.





To reduce the weight of tanks, MIDHANI has produced Hub: one of the critical components of tank in Titanium alloys using state of art Titanium casting technology. pic.twitter.com/i0QdDSpaAM — Dr. SK Jha CMD MIDHANI (@CMD_MIDHANI) April 3, 2023





Titanium metal is abundant in the earth’s crust and is extracted commercially from the ore minerals rutile (titanium dioxide) and ilmenite (iron-titanium oxide). Titanium offers properties high strength, stiffness, toughness, low density, and good corrosion resistance. These properties are enabled by a wide variety of titanium alloys ranging from applications at very low to elevated temperatures. This enables weight savings in multiple key aerospace applications and other high-performance applications in the medical, chemical and car industry.





Titanium's higher strength-to-weight ratio coupled with good corrosion resistance and excellent ballistic protection offers appreciable weight reduction over the conventional steel and aluminium alloys. Lower-cost titanium has spurred interest in the Indian Army.





Most future vehicles have weight problems. To solve the weight issue, many steel components are being evaluated for substitution with titanium.







