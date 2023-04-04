MIDHANI Develops Critical Components of Tank In Titanium Alloys
To reduce the weight of tanks, MIDHANI has produced Hub: one of the critical components of tank in Titanium alloys using state of art Titanium casting technology.
Titanium metal is abundant in the earth’s crust and is extracted commercially from the ore minerals rutile (titanium dioxide) and ilmenite (iron-titanium oxide). Titanium offers properties high strength, stiffness, toughness, low density, and good corrosion resistance. These properties are enabled by a wide variety of titanium alloys ranging from applications at very low to elevated temperatures. This enables weight savings in multiple key aerospace applications and other high-performance applications in the medical, chemical and car industry.
Titanium's higher strength-to-weight ratio coupled with good corrosion resistance and excellent ballistic protection offers appreciable weight reduction over the conventional steel and aluminium alloys. Lower-cost titanium has spurred interest in the Indian Army.
Most future vehicles have weight problems. To solve the weight issue, many steel components are being evaluated for substitution with titanium.
