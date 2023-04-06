



Srinagar: Two affiliates of Lashkar-e-Toiba, who had previously escaped from police custody, were re-arrested on Wednesday evening in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that Maroof Nazir Soleh of Kanlibagh and Shahid Showkat Bala of Banglowbagh were detained hours after they had escaped during Sehri time.





A top police officer confirmed their re-arrest and stated that a case had already been registered against them under relevant sections of the law. The duo had been initially arrested in connection with a blast at a wine shop in Dewan Bagh in Baramulla the previous year.







