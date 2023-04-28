



In the Kashmir Valley, the security forces arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad at Sopore in Baramulla district yesterday.





Acting on specific information, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post was established by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army’s 52 Rashtriya Rifles at Hygam near railway crossing bridge in the jurisdiction of Tarzoo police station. During searches, one suspected person was intercepted who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended by the alert joint party. Incriminating materials and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.





During preliminary investigation, it came to fore that he was working as a terrorist associate for Jaish-e-Mohammad and was in a constant search of an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Tarzoo Police Station and further investigation has been initiated.







