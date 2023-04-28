



Sagar Defence Engineering (SDE), a Pune-based robotics start-up, will deliver 84 drone cameras to the Uttar Pradesh State Police Department. The new drones will assist in defining their plan of action before the deployment of forces, with a pre-survey of the situation and on-demand surveillance with advanced drone technology.





SDE has already supplied similar drones to the UP Police Special Task Force and provided drone technology to the Mumbai Police.





The contract was signed through the ‘Make in India’ route via the GEM portal. According to a company release, SDE has been contracted to supply 84 specialised multicopter (VTOL) drones. The contract was bagged by SDE for less than INR 10 lakh per drone during the reverse auction at the GEM portal to support natively developed drone technologies, whereas the actual cost of such drones was envisaged to be up to INR 24 lakh.





The drones supplied by SDE have an endurance of one hour and carry daylight and Thermal Imager (TI) payloads, along with a megaphone, which will generate awareness, warnings, and announcements. The drones can also be used for Search & Rescue (SAR) missions during the day or night.





Captain Nikunj Parashar, Founder and Managing Director, Sagar Defence Engineering, said the company was honoured to serve the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Police Department with its indigenously developed surveillance and security drones.





“SDE has been exploring recent technological developments that have paved the way for the creation of advanced autonomous systems, including enhanced autonomy, electric propulsion, and battery capacity. Our products have always proven to be pathbreaking for all the security needs of various security forces, including the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Army, BSF, DRDO, etc,” he said.





Sagar Defence Engineering has also indigenously developed and deployed a technology that enables drones to perform autonomous launch and recovery from any moving platform, marine or land. Its drones equipped with this technology can fly up to 20 kmph, land on a moving platform at 30 kmph and endure winds of up to 50 kmph. These drones also have multiple payloads, such as megaphones and cameras, to assist police forces.







