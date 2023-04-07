



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has inaugurated the third production line of TEJAS MK-1A, which is expected to increase its production capacity from the earlier 16 to 24, every year.





The new facility was inaugurated by Defence secretary Giridhar Aramane, in presence of HAL CMD C B AnanthaKrishnan.





ALERT 🚨



HAL’s third LCA production line inaugurated, will enable enhancement of LCA MK1A production capacity from 16 to 24 aircraft per year. pic.twitter.com/JQiEfO0n89 — Livefist (@livefist) April 7, 2023





The Indian Air Force, had in 2020, ordered 83 TEJAS MK-1A at a cost of more than $5.2 billion, with the delivery starting in 2024.





These were in addition to the earlier ordered 40 TEJAS MK-1. The first TEJASs were inducted into the IAF's Number 45 Squadron ‘Flying Daggers’ in 2016. The second TEJAS squadron — Number 18 Squadron ‘Flying Bullets’, was operationalised in May 2020.





TEJAS MK-1A will be a more capable fighter than the original MK-1 variant. MK-1A variant of the TEJAS will come with around 40 major and minor improvements over MK-1.





These improvements include the introduction of an active electronically-scanned array radar for detection of enemy aircraft at greater ranges and resistance to jamming, and a faster turnaround of each aircraft, after each sortie.





There are reports that the IAF is preparing to buy another 50 TEJAS Mk-1A after the completion of the current order of 83 jets.







