



Over 600 positions for police personnel have been sanctioned for 42 new border police posts (BPPs) along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen the second-tier anti-infiltration grid, according to an order. While the army and the Border Security Force are manning the first-tier of the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control and the International Border respectively, police are managing the grid's second tier





"Sanction is hereby accorded to the creation of 607 posts for strengthening of the anti-infiltration grid (Tier-II) for 42 new border police posts in Jammu and Kashmir," Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home, R K Goyal said in the order.





He said the posts include 39 for sub-inspectors, 50 for assistant sub-inspectors, 88 for head constables and 430 for constables.







