



As per reports in the media, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has officially sanctioned two significant projects for India's indigenous Kaveri Derivative Engine program, totalling ₹723.59 crore, marking a crucial step in the country's quest for self-reliance in aero-engine technology.





Project Details And Funding





The MoD has approved two complementary Kaveri engine projects under the Technology Development Fund:





Flightworthy Kaveri Dry Engine Development - Sanctioned at ₹472.42 crore, this project focuses on developing a flight Kaveri engine specifically optimised for the Ghatak Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV).





Technology Demonstration of Kaveri Derivative 'Dry' Engine - Approved for ₹251.17 crore, this project concentrates on validating key technologies and proving the basic engine configuration required for unmanned applications.





These projects are part of a broader ₹29,558.66 crore allocation by the MoD for DRDO projects over the past three years, demonstrating the government's substantial commitment to indigenous defence technology development.





The Kaveri Derivative Engine Program





The Kaveri Derivative Engine (KDE) represents a significant evolution from the original Kaveri engine program that began in the 1980s. Originally intended to power the HAL Tejas fighter aircraft, the Kaveri program faced numerous technical challenges and was officially delinked from the Tejas program in 2008. However, DRDO continued refining the design, leading to the current dry variant optimised for unmanned platforms.





The KDE is a non-afterburning turbofan engine designed to produce approximately 46-49 kN of thrust. This thrust level, while insufficient for modern manned fighter jets that typically require 75-80 kN, is perfectly suited for unmanned combat aerial vehicles where fuel efficiency, reduced infrared signature, and reliability take precedence over raw power.





Ghatak UCAV Program





The Ghatak UCAV, initially known as the Autonomous Unmanned Research Aircraft (AURA), is India's ambitious stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle program. The aircraft is designed as a 12-13 ton flying-wing platform optimised for low radar cross-section operations.





Key specifications of the Ghatak UCAV include:





Maximum Take-Off Weight: 12-13 tons Internal Weapons Bay Capacity: 1.5 tons Service Ceiling: 30,000 Feet Combat Endurance: 5-8 hours Depending On Mission Profile Configuration: Flying-Wing Design For Stealth Characteristics





The aircraft will feature advanced capabilities including autonomous navigation, target identification systems, Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T), and the ability to conduct various missions from deep-penetration strikes to Combat Air Patrol (CAP) operations.





Current Development Status





The Kaveri Derivative Engine has made significant progress in recent years. The engine has successfully completed over 140 hours of testing, including 70 hours of ground tests at GTRE's Bangalore facility and 75 hours of altitude tests in Russia. In December 2024, GTRE announced that the KDE had been cleared for in-flight testing, with 70 hours of flight testing scheduled on a modified Russian Ilyushin Il-76 aircraft.





The engine has demonstrated impressive performance in high-altitude tests conducted at Russia's Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM), producing 48.5 kN of thrust at simulated conditions up to 13,000 meters, exceeding the 46 kN target originally set for UAV applications. Flight trials are crucial for validating the engine's operation under real-world conditions that India's domestic infrastructure currently cannot replicate.





Strategic Importance And Timeline





The successful development of the Kaveri Derivative Engine is critical for India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) initiative in the defence sector. It would significantly reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical military technology, enhance strategic autonomy, and likely lower the overall lifecycle costs of unmanned platforms.





Current projections suggest that the first flight test of the Kaveri Derivative Engine on a testbed platform could occur within the next 3-4 years, with the engine targeted to be flight-certified by 2026 for integration with the Ghatak UCAV. The Indian Air Force has expressed confidence in acquiring 150 Ghatak UCAVs, equivalent to 8-9 squadrons, once the platform becomes operational.





Manufacturing And Industry Partnership





Godrej Aerospace has been tasked with manufacturing six Kaveri Derivative engines by August 2025, marking a significant milestone in private sector participation in India's aero-engine development. The company delivered the first two modules of the Kaveri derivative engine to GTRE in April 2025.





This public-private partnership approach aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance civil-military collaboration in the defence sector through initiatives like Development-cum-Production Partners (DcPP) and the Technology Development Fund scheme.





Future Implications





The sanctioning of these Kaveri engine projects represents more than just funding approval; it signals a strategic shift toward indigenous aero-engine capabilities that could have far-reaching implications for India's defence industry. Success with the dry Kaveri variant could pave the way for more advanced variants, including the development of afterburning versions capable of powering future manned aircraft.





The projects also demonstrate India's commitment to developing cutting-edge unmanned warfare capabilities, positioning the country alongside global powers in stealth UCAV technology. With the Ghatak program expected to leverage technologies from the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, these investments could create synergies across multiple defence platforms, maximising the return on research and development investments.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







