



India has gifted a total of 72 vehicles to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), representing a significant enhancement in defence cooperation between the two countries.





The symbolic handover of this fleet occurred on July 25, 2025, at the President’s Office in Malé during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the Maldives.





President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu received the symbolic key for the vehicles from Prime Minister Modi in a ceremony that underscored the strengthening bilateral ties.





This vehicle donation stems from an agreement earlier this year between Maldives Defence Minister Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, underscoring a formal commitment to deepening defence relations.





The gifted consignment includes a variety of operational and utility vehicles aimed at bolstering the operational readiness and logistical capabilities of the MNDF.'





The vehicle consignment includes a diverse set of operational and utility platforms for MNDF:



8 27-seater buses 10 pickup trucks 10 mini-vans 10 vans 5 lorries 8 tractors 4 tipper dump trucks 4 backhoe loaders 2 cranes 6 mini excavators 5 excavators





India's gesture reflects its strategic partnership and commitment to regional security and capacity-building in the Maldives. Officials from both nations expressed confidence that this initiative would enhance the Maldives' defence preparedness and contribute positively to regional security dynamics.





The donation was part of a broader set of cooperative activities during PM Modi’s visit, which included infrastructure development assistance and significant financial support through lines of credit and other aid packages.





This development highlights the renewed and strengthened relationship between India and the Maldives under the current governments, pivoting towards more robust defence, economic, and strategic cooperation, particularly given the geopolitical context of the Indian Ocean region.





