



Security forces have killed around 40 terrorists in defensive operations in Manipur, state chief minister N Biren Singh was quoted as saying by newswire agency ANI.





"We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated," CM N Biren Singh told ANI.





As per Singh, the security forces were carrying out retaliatory and defensive operations against the terrorist groups who were using sophisticated arms against the civilian population.





Earlier today, clashes broke out between armed groups and security forces at over half a dozen places across Manipur amid a de-arm operation by security forces.





Chief Minister Biren Singh later told newspersons that today's clashes "were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and Security forces".





The clashes broke out in the early hours of the morning at several places in different districts surrounding the Imphal Valley, PTI reported.





"According to our information, firing has been reported from Sugnu in Kakching, Kangvi in Churachandpur, Kangchup in Imphal West, Sagolmang in Imphal East, Nungoipokpi in Bishenpur, Khurkhul in Imphal West and YKPI in Kangpokpi," PTI said quoting officials.





Ethnic clashes which have claimed over 75 lives first broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.





The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.





Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.





Around 140 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, comprising over 10,000 personnel, besides those from other paramilitary forces had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the North-Eastern state.







